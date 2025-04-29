Agra biryani shop owner murder: 3 arrested, one absconding

Three individuals have been arrested by the Agra police in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old biryani shop owner who was killed in a ‘revenge act’, a day after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, where at least 26 tourists were killed.

The accused – Priyansh Yadav, 21; Shivam Bhagel, 20 and Manoj Chaudhary, 25, have been arrested.

Mohammed Gulfam and his brother Saif Ali were closing for the day when they were shot by Hindutva supporters. Although Ali escaped with a neck injury, his brother Gulfam died on the spot.

At a press conference, Agra police commissioner Deepak Kumar said that Yadav and Bhagel carried out the attack while Chaudhary was arrested for posting the video of the shooters on his social media page.

“All three have criminal backgrounds. The third accused, Pushpendra Baghel, is currently on the run,” the police stated. Manoj Chaudhary is a self-proclaimed cow vigilante and runs the Cow Raksha Dal organisation.

Kumar stated that the murder stemmed from a personal grudge. “There was a dispute between Gulfam and Priyansh Yadav, Shivam Bhagel, and Pushpendra Baghel over payment. They made a video to capitalise on the Pahalgam killings and the Maharana Sanga controversy,” the police officer stated.

The incident drew widespread attention after assailants, also self-proclaimed gau rakshaks, posted a video on Instagram, claiming responsibility for shooting the two brothers in Agra’s Tajganj area.

“Bharat Mata ki saugandh, 26 ka badla agar 2,600 se na liya toh mei Bharat Mata ka putr nahi, Jai shri Ram, Jai Hindu Rashtra, Bharat Mata ki Jai (I take an oath on Mother India, if I do not take revenge for 26 with 2,600, I am not a son of Mother India, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Hindu Nation, Hail Mother India),” the man stated in the video.