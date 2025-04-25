Man shot dead in Agra, video claims Pahalgam revenge; police deny connection

A Muslim man was shot dead at a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra late on Wednesday night, April 23, by two unidentified individuals.

The deceased has been identified as Gulfam, who was a worker at a biryani eatery and was shutting down with his brother Saif Ali when the attack occurred. Saif Ali, who was also shot, narrowly escaped with a neck injury.

’26 ka badla 2,600 se lenge…’: Man claims responsibility for murder

The incident drew widespread attention after two individuals posted a video on Instagram, claiming responsibility for shooting the two Muslim men in Agra.

The man in the video identifies himself as a member of ‘Kshatriya Gauraksha Dal’ and can be heard claiming responsibility for the killing.

“Bharat Mata ki saugandh, 26 ka badla agar 2,600 se na liya toh mei Bharat Mata ka putr nahi, Jai shri Ram, Jai Hindu Rashtra, Bharat Mata ki Jai, (I take an oath on Mother India, if I do not take revenge for 26 with 2,600, I am not a son of Mother India, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Hindu Nation, Hail Mother India),” the man stated in the video.

आगरा (यूपी) में 3 लोगों ने गुलफाम से पहले नाम पूंछा फिर उसकी गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। गोली लगते ही गुलफाम सड़क पर लहूलुहान होकर गिर पड़ा। उसका साथी उसे बचाने दौड़ा तो हमलावरों ने उस पर भी फायरिंग कर दी।



मर्डर की जिम्मेदारी आगरा में गौ रक्षक बताने वाले ने वीडियो वायरल करके ली है। pic.twitter.com/sl4ZIdPQ23 — Madan Mohan Soni – (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) April 24, 2025

Police deny link to Pahalgam attack

However, the police clarified that the Kshatriya Gau Raksha Dal, an outfit mentioned in the video, was not active in Agra. They also issued a warning against spreading unverified or misleading content on social media, emphasising that legal action would be taken against those responsible.

On the attack, Agra police said there appeared to have been a dispute over food.

An FIR has been filed, and police teams have been formed to apprehend the perpetrators and resolve the case.