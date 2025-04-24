AIMIM MLA leads candle march in Hyderabad over Pahalgam attack

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Nampally MLA, Majid Hussain, led a candle march in Masab Tank on Thursday, April 24, in solidarity with the victims of the Pahlagam terror attack.

The march was held from the Masab Tank Hockey Ground to Mallepally Nobel Talkies.

Hussain said that the march was successfully held with the cooperation of people from various faiths, who joined them, is a display of unity in the country.

Slogans such as ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba Murdabad’ and ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ were raised to condemn terrorism, demanding that the Central government bring the perpetrators to justice.

“After this successful march, tomorrow the Muslims of India will wear a black arm band to Friday Prayers,” said Majid Hussain.

Citizens of Hyderabad took out a Candle light rally from Hockey ground Masab tank in solidarity with Pahalgam victims on Thursday evening. Rally led by Vijayanagar colony Corporator Dr Khasim nd MLA Majid Hussain.@HiHyderabad @AmitLeliSlayer @DrKhasim_VNcorp @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/G4rKRYTWjF — R V K Rao_TNIE (@RVKRao2) April 24, 2025

Asaduddin Owaisi calls for black armband protest

All India Majlis e Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi called for a Black Armband Protest on 26 April, Friday, during Namaz e Jumma.

The symbolic protest is meant to display solidarity with the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

“By doing this, we will send the message that we Indians will not let foreign forces weaken the peace and unity of India. Because of this attack, the terrorists have an opportunity to target our Kashmiri brothers. I appeal to all Indians not to fall prey to the tricks of the enemy,” said Owaisi.

The demonstration will take place during Friday prayers, where Muslims will don black armbands symbolising mourning and opposition to the terror attack.

Pahalgam terror attack: Deadliest attack in Kashmir since 2019

The afternoon assault occurred at Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot nicknamed ‘mini Switzerland’, where gunmen opened fire on visitors enjoying pony rides and picnics

Among the victims were two foreign nationals (from the UAE and Nepal) and two locals.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate, claimed responsibility for the attack. Officials confirmed at least 20 injuries during the peak tourist season.