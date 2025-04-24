Asaduddin Owaisi calls for black armband protest during Friday prayers

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi called for a Black Armband Protest on 26 April, Friday, during Namaz e Jumma.

The symbolic protest is meant to display solidarity with the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

“By doing this, we will send the message that we Indians will not let foreign forces weaken the peace and unity of India. Because of this attack, the terrorists have an opportunity to target our Kashmiri brothers. I appeal to all Indians not to fall prey to the tricks of the enemy,” said Owaisi.

The demonstration will take place during Friday prayers, where Muslims will don black armbands symbolising mourning and opposition to the terror attack.

पहलगाम के आतंकी हमले के सिलसिले में मेरी अपील: कल जब आप नमाज़-ए-जुम्मा पढ़ने जायेंगे तो आपने बांह पर काली पट्टी बांधकर जाएँ। इस से हम यह पैग़ाम भेजेंगे की हम भारतीय विदेशी ताक़तों को भारत के अमन और इत्तेहाद को को कमजोर करने नहीं देंगे। इस हमले की वजह से शर-परस्तों को हमारे… pic.twitter.com/r6uYdzQiOf — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 24, 2025

Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemned Tuesday’s terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. He called it more heinous than previous strikes like Uri and Pulwama.

The Hyderabad MP also said, “This is also an intelligence failure, and the Narendra Modi government should recheck its deterrence policy.”

“We are standing in solidarity with the affected families and pray that those injured get well soon,” he added.

Asaduddin Owaisi, a persistent critic of the central government’s policy on Kashmir, has again expressed his dismay at the state of security in the region.

In the past, he has asserted that the revocation of Article 370 has not brought about the peace and stability they were undertaken to bring, but has instead seen an increase in civilian fatalities and unrest in the region.

Pahalgam terror attack: Deadliest attack in Kashmir since 2019

The afternoon assault occurred at Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot nicknamed ‘mini Switzerland’, where gunmen opened fire on visitors enjoying pony rides and picnics

Among the victims were two foreign nationals (from the UAE and Nepal) and two locals.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate, claimed responsibility for the attack. Officials confirmed at least 20 injuries during the peak tourist season.

Perpetrators deserve strictest punishment, says Asaduddin Owaisi

On his X handle, the Hyderabad MP wrote, “The Pahalgam terrorist attack is highly condemnable and its perpetrators deserve the strictest punishment under the law.”

Meanwhile, world leaders and various Indian politicians condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

A “heartbroken” Indian sporting fraternity, led by double Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu, also joined the nation in condemning the deadly terrorist attack.