Agra court rejects Muslim side’s plea in case against Jama Masjid

A local court in Agra on Wednesday, January 17, dismissed the Muslim side’s petition against a case in which claims were made that idols of Lord Keshavdev were buried under the steps of Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra.

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sanrakshit Seva Trust made these claims in May last year and sought a survey.

According to reports, after hearing both parties, the court gave its decision and rejected the Muslim side’s plea. The next hearing will be held on February 2 on the petitions seeking a survey of Jama Masjid by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).