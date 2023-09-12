Agriculture: Water chestnuts in Bandipora

Bandipora: A farmer harvests water chestnuts from Wular Lake, in Bandipora district, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. More than ten thousand families from Bandipora district of North Kashmir depend on Wular Lake for chestnut extraction and fish. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

