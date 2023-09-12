Agriculture: Water chestnuts in Bandipora

Bandipora: A farmer harvests water chestnuts from Wular Lake, in Bandipora district, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. More than ten thousand families from Bandipora district of North Kashmir depend on Wular Lake for chestnut extraction and fish. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan) Bandipora: Women clean water chestnuts after harvesting them from Wular Lake, in Bandipora district, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. More than ten thousand families from Bandipora district of North Kashmir depend on Wular Lake for chestnut extraction and fish. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan) Bandipora: A farmer harvests water chestnuts from Wular Lake, in Bandipora district, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. More than ten thousand families from Bandipora district of North Kashmir depend on Wular Lake for chestnut extraction and fish. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan) Bandipora: Farmers harvest water chestnuts from Wular Lake, in Bandipora district, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. More than ten thousand families from Bandipora district of North Kashmir depend on Wular Lake for chestnut extraction and fish. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)