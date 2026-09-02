Ahaan Panday’s alleged secret Instagram account exposed?

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ahaan Panday is once again at the centre of online attention, but this time it has nothing to do with his films. The Saiyaara actor has become the subject of a growing social media buzz after a Reddit post claimed to have uncovered an alleged private Instagram account linked to him with users claiming that the account follows an OnlyFans model.

Reddit post sparks speculation

The discussion began after a Reddit user shared details about an alleged private Instagram account that was claimed to be associated with Ahaan.

The account reportedly caught attention not only because of whom it allegedly follows, but also because several Bollywood celebrities are said to follow the profile. These reportedly include Sharvari, Rasha Thadani and Ananya Panday, among others.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The claims quickly gained traction on Reddit, with users examining the account and discussing its followers and following list.

The online chatter intensified after users claimed that the account had allegedly unfollowed the OnlyFans model following the discussion.

“Bro just unfollowed her,” one Reddit user wrote, as the post attracted more reactions.

Ahaan has so far neither confirmed that he owns the alleged account nor responded to the Reddit discussion. Therefore, the claims circulating online remain unverified.

Ahaan Panday’s growing popularity after Saiyaara

The social media controversy comes at a time when Ahaan Panday is enjoying significant attention following the success of Saiyaara. His performance in the romantic drama brought him into the spotlight and established him as one of Bollywood’s young actors to watch.

Ahaan is now set to appear in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film alongside Sharvari and Aaishvary Thackeray. The film is scheduled to release on March 26, 2027.

He is also set to reunite with Saiyaara director Mohit Suri and co-star Aneet Padda for another romantic film. The project has been officially announced, although production is yet to begin.