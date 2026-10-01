Ahad Raza Mir steps away from acting: Disappearing completely

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir has left his fans surprised with a major announcement about his career. The actor, who enjoys a strong fan following in Pakistan as well as India, has revealed that he plans to step away from the showbiz industry next year.

A video from Ahad Raza Mir’s recent live session is currently doing the rounds on Instagram and other social media platforms, in which the actor opened up about his decision to take a break. His announcement has sparked curiosity among fans, with many now wondering what prompted him to take this step.

Ahad Raza Mir announces break from showbiz

During the live session, Ahad revealed that he is planning to take an extended break and even stay away from social media during this period.

“I am taking off next year. I thought to inform you guys in time so that you all should just be ready and prepared about my decision. I am going on a break, disappearing completely, spending time with my family, and Instagram will be off. It’s sort of a semi-retirement,” he said.

The actor, however, did not reveal a specific reason behind his decision. His comments have since triggered several discussions among fans, who are trying to guess what could be behind his planned break.

Ahad Raza Mir to finish upcoming project?

Ahad is currently shooting for his upcoming Pakistani drama Cafe Firaaq, in which he will be seen alongside Yumna Zaidi. Going by his announcement, it appears that the actor may complete his current commitments before stepping away from the industry.

The project has already generated interest among Pakistani drama viewers, given the pairing of Ahad and Yumna.

Is he planning to get married?

Following his announcement, some fans have started speculating that the actor could be planning to get married and spend more time with his family.

However, Ahad has not mentioned marriage or revealed any such plans in the live session. The wedding speculation is currently only coming from fans and should not be treated as confirmed news.

More about Ahad Raza Mir

Ahad Raza Mir is among the well-known names in Pakistani television and has built a strong fan base through dramas including Yaqeen Ka Safar, Ehd-e-Wafa, Yeh Dil Mera, Meem Se Muhabbat and Hum Tum.

He was previously married to actress Sajal Aly. The couple tied the knot in March 2020 in Abu Dhabi and later parted ways, with their divorce finalized in 2022.

More recently, Ahad has been receiving attention for his performance in Aik Aur Mohabbat, where he starred alongside Maya Ali. He is now gearing up for Cafe Firaaq with Yumna Zaidi.

For now, fans will have to wait to see whether Ahad’s planned break remains a temporary pause from showbiz or marks a longer change in his professional life.