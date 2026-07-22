Islamabad: Pakistani superstar Yumna Zaidi has long been one of the most loved faces on television, thanks to her powerful performances and impeccable script choices. After winning millions of hearts as Meerub in the blockbuster drama Tere Bin, fans have been eagerly waiting to know what the actress will do next. And now, a fresh update about her upcoming project has created a wave of excitement.

Yumna Zaidi’s upcoming Pakistani drama 2026

While many fans are still hoping for an announcement on Tere Bin 2, the latest reports suggest that Yumna is instead gearing up for an entirely new drama and this time with none other than Ahad Raza Mir.

According to sources in Pakistani entertainment circles, Yumna Zaidi has been finalised to star opposite Ahad Raza Mir in the upcoming drama Cafe Firaaq. The project is reportedly based on the story of an Iranian family, with filming expected to begin soon. More details about the cast, storyline and release date are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

If the reports turn out to be true, it will mark the first on-screen pairing of Yumna Zaidi and Ahad Raza Mir, making it one of the most anticipated Pakistani dramas in recent times.

Yumna was last seen in the Ramzan special Dekh Zara Pyar Se, where she starred opposite Hamza Sohail. Directed by Ali Hassan and written by Saima Akram Chaudhry, the 33-episode romantic comedy concluded its run on March 23 this year.

An official announcement regarding Cafe Firaaq is still awaited.