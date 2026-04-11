Hyderabad: In what comes as one of the most-awaited updates for Pakistani drama lovers, it has now been confirmed that the global hit show Tere Bin is returning with its sequel. Starring the iconic on-screen duo Wahaj Ali as Murtasim and Yumna Zaidi as Meerub, the original series premiered in 2022 and went on to shatter records, crossing over 4 billion views on YouTube. It continues to hold the title of the most-watched drama in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

According to well placed source in the Pakistani entertainment circuit, the season 2 is set to go on floors between June and July 2026.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Pakistani influencer and critic Dr. Eijaz Waris confirmed the development, saying, “Tere Bin 2 is absolutely confirmed. The lead pair, Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, will reprise their roles in the sequel. The makers are currently preparing to begin filming around June or July this year.”

When asked about the expected release timeline, he added, “If everything proceeds as planned, the drama is will premiere by the end of the year, around December 2026 or early January 2027.”

The announcement is expected to excite fans who have been eagerly waiting for a sequel for nearly three years.

Tere Bin 2 official announcement

Notably, the makers announced second season soon after the conclusion of the first. In December 2024, the team officially confirmed Tere Bin Season 2 with pictures featuring the lead stars, further fueling anticipation.

Alhamdulillah the most awaited announcement of the year is finally here… Your all time favourite couple Yumna Zaidi & Wahaj Ali the one & only #Yumhaj ❤️ with their unmatched on-screen chemistry are back with a bang in Tere Bin Season 2… Anticipate milestone achievements as 7th… pic.twitter.com/5UXeujlV94 — Abdullah Kadwani (@KadwaniOfficial) December 29, 2023

As the wait finally nears its end, viewers can look forward to the return of Murtasim and Meerub in Tere Bin 2, promising another compelling chapter in a story that once captured millions of hearts.