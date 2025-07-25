Mumbai: Fans of Pakistani television, buckle up as a sensational new on-screen pairing is about to take over your screens! Two of the country’s most beloved stars, Ahad Raza Mir and Maya Ali, are officially joining forces for an upcoming drama, and the internet simply cannot keep calm.

Ahad Raza Mir, Maya Ali’s Pakistani drama

While both actors have individually ruled hearts with their iconic roles, this marks the first time the two will headline a drama together and that too on Green Entertainment. The project is penned by none other than Faiza Iftikhar, the creative genius behind Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, and will be helmed by Farooq Rind, known for directing hits like Ishq Murshid, Pyar Ke Sadqay, and Besharam.

Though the title and genre are still under wraps, the cast has been finalized and shooting is expected to roll soon.

But here’s what’s adding fuel to the fire: Ahad Raza Mir once openly admitted that Maya Ali was his celebrity crush. Now, the two are finally set to light up the screen, talk about full-circle moments!

Fans are already dubbing them as the “dream pair” and social media is flooded with excitement. After a brief glimpse of their chemistry in a TV commercial, this drama is expected to deliver fireworks.

Maya Ali, the queen of hits like Diyar-e-Dil, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mann Mayal, alongside Ahad Raza Mir, known for Yakeen Ka Safar, Yeh Dil Mera, and Aangan. Could this be the biggest drama of the year?

Are you ready for this sizzling new pairing?