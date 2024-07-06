‘Ahankaar aajata hai toh…’: Virat Kohli’s statement to PM Modi on arrogance

India’s former captain and star batter Virat Kohli’s statements in a conversation with PM Narendra Modi, during a group interview with Team India after their ICC T20 World Cup win, have gone viral on social media.

Post India’s win in the T20 World Cup, PM Modi hosted the team for breakfast to personally congratulate and interact with each team member. However, what caught the attention of the people was Virat Kohli’s statement on arrogance and how it leads to overconfidence and the downfall of the individual.

When PM Modi asked Virat Kohli behind the driving force behind his performance in the T20 World Cup final, where he scored the highest amongst other batters, 76 of 59 balls with 2 6s and six 4s, Kohli stated that he had to keep his arrogance aside.

“When people say that you’ll be able to achieve something, often it becomes a driving force…” said PM Modi to which Virat Kohli replied stating that whatever he was failing to make a decent score despite his efforts.

“Whenever you think to yourself that ‘I will do it‘ your arrogance goes up and the game slips out of your hand. I had to let go of that thought process. The situation of the game had turned such that I did not have the space to keep my arrogance above it. I had to keep it aside. When I gave respect to the game, it returned it back to me,” said Virat Kohli.

This conversation has sparked reactions from many netizens, who suggest that Kohli’s comment was a subtle dig at the PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not reaching the majority mark in the Lok Sabha elections, despite their initial claims 400 paar.

This narrative of winning 400 of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha polls by the BJP and PM Modi faded away after the first phase of the elections, where the feedback on the ground was unfavourable for the party. Unlike the last two terms, the BJP fell short of a majority and could muster only 240 seats. The party was forced to form a coalition with its NDA partners to cross the majority of 270.

The NDA led by the BJP won a total of 293 seats, 28 of which were secured by Bihar chief minister and JD (U) supremo Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu.

When your arrogance rises, the game slips away from you." – Virat Kohli in front of PM Modi.



Was this a veiled jab at PM Modi? pic.twitter.com/RkdyzZbfWx — زماں (@Delhiite_) July 5, 2024

Virat Kohli schooled Narendra Modi wothout even schoolong him 😂🔥



pic.twitter.com/8H58jwwFPH — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) July 5, 2024

🚨🚨I think Virat Kohli is a staunch Congressman. Bro indirectly schooled Narendra Modi on his face. Next level stuff🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/yap3OPyct1 — Newton (@newt0nlaws) July 5, 2024

Virat Kohli subtly telling Modi that 'Ek akela sab pe bhari' and 'Abki paar 400 paar' kind of arrogance don't work.



As per sources, he separately told him "Izzat se retire hona beizzati se bhaga diye jane se behtar hai". pic.twitter.com/hQt2lfUva5 — 🅿️ЯΞ💤 (@PrezzVerde) July 6, 2024

#Ahankar_अहंकार

Not many can troll Modi better than Virat Kohli @Swamy39 https://t.co/H2Fm4eoDGG — Col A K Tiwari, VSM(retd)🇮🇳 (@colkt) July 6, 2024