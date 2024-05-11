Ahead of AP polls, minivan with Rs 7 cr cash collides with lorry, seized

The incident occurred while the vehicle was en route to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th May 2024 1:40 pm IST
Andhra polls: Minivan collides lorry, cash worth Rs 7 crore fell off on the road
Stash of cash seized by police in East Godavari on Friday

In a dramatic sequence of events, a large amount of unaccounted cash worth Rs 7 crore fell out after a minivan collided with a lorry near Anantapalli village in Nallajarla Mandal, East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Friday, May 10.

Due to the collision, the minivan overturned and boxes carrying cash flung off. Subsequently, the locals informed the police and as many as Rs 7 crore were seized from the vehicle. The cash was kept safely in seven boxes hidden, police said.

“Each contained 1 crore in the denominations of Rs 500. Further investigations are on,” police told the media.

The incident occurred while the vehicle was en route to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada. The minivan diver sustained injuries and has been treated at a local hospital.

This is the second big cash haul seizure in the state. Just two days back, Rs 8 crore was seized by the police from a truck at a checkpost in NTR district on Thursday, May 9.

Andhra Pradesh will witness both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on May 13.

