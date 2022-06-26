Ahead of Bakrid, Hyderabad police commissioner holds coordination meeting

Hyderabad: In view of the forthcoming Bakrid festival to be celebrated on July 10,2022, the Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand held a coordination meeting at city police headquarters in Basheerbagh today .The meeting was attended by Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhaavath,Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Ravindra and senior officials from GHMC, transport and animal husbandry departments. The meeting discussed in detail about all the connected aspects involved in the illegal transport of cattle during this season.

In view of the recent confrontations between different groups at several places in city and the bordering districts, ban on slaughtering in other states, police officers have sensitised the other government department officials about the network of the cattle suppliers, transporters, receivers and slaughter houses to make them aware of the over all situation and repercussions on Law order and public sentiment.

The Police Chiefs of Tri-commissionerates had asked the GHMC to setup more animal shelters with adequate feed, water to quickly accommodate the seized cattle. In response to the query on animal remains during the festival, GHMC officials assured that sanitisation teams will be pressed into service to clear them off the roads, ponds and open drains. Emergency vehicles, GHMC vet teams will also be on stand-by.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anand also issued a stern warning against self-styled groups and individuals taking law into their hands in the name of protecting animals. “If anyone has information about illegal transport of cattle, then it should be brought to the notice of the officials.” he said.

He also said that The police authorities had set up check posts across the city to check the entry of cattle illegally into the city. “The check-posts will be manned round the clock by a team comprising officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, the local police and GHMC officials.” he added.

The animal husbandry officials assured that veterinary doctors would also liaise with the police officers, other govt departments and provide assistance round the clock at the check posts. “All our officers were briefed on the prevailing acts aimed at animal safety and other circulars.” Said Anjalappa, the Joint director of the animal husbandry department.