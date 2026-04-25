Ahead of Bakrid, Telangana police step up vigil to prevent communal flare-ups

Hyderabad: In view of the Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) festival, a month from now, the Telangana police are gearing up to prevent any communal skirmishes in the State.

High-level preparatory meetings were held by the top brass to brief the commissioners of police and superintendents of police on steps to be taken to prevent any communal flare-up in the run-up to and during the festival.

Extra measures are being taken considering the rise in self-proclaimed cow vigilante groups (gau rakshaks) activities and reaction from cattle traders and political parties.

The police were asked to set up check posts across the national highways and state highways to check illegal transportation of cattle and enforce all cattle/animal laws.

The patrolling teams were asked to check for the illegal transportation of the cattle, and shift the cattle to the local government cattle sheds or the gaushala.

In previous years, there were many communal issues involving the cow vigilantes and the cattle traders at different places in Telangana.

The higher-ups don’t want a repeat of communal incidents and are more focused on preventing the sale and transportation of cows and calves at any of the cattle markets.

In a couple of weeks, the police will form special teams to patrol the highways and check for illegal transportation of cattle.

In Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Cyberabad and Future City, a round-the-clock check post will be set up and manned by a joint team of police, animal husbandry and other departments concerned.