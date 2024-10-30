Ahead of Deepawali, Telangana fire dept on high alert

Hyderabad: In view of the latest firecracker incident and other mishaps in the city, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Department (TSDRFD) has put its officials on high alert.

Officials working in the fire control room and men at stations will be working round the clock to ensure a safe Deepawali.

The department has made and circulated a detailed action plan to all fire stations in order to meet distress calls from residential areas and commercial establishments.

A TSDRFD official said that the department has identified six high-risk zones across the state. “Çrakcer shops have been identified as a high-risk zone. The department has arranged a fire tender in each of these zones in order to minimise maximum damage. Industrial areas are the second high-risk zone,” said the official.

A meeting with the TGSPDCL and HMWS&SB officials was also held to chalk out an action plan in case of major mishaps.

Ensure a safe Deepawali

The fire department has requested citizens to follow the below points to enjoy a safe Deepawali.