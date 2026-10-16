Ahead of Diwali, Rs 10 lakh firecrackers seized in Mangalhat

Hyderabad: Police seized firecrackers worth about Rs 10 lakh from a house in a densely populated residential area of Mangalhat on Thursday, October 15, and held a 38-year-old man for storing them without a licence, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a Mangalhat Police team raided the premises opposite the Jali Hanuman Temple in Rahimpura, according to a release issued on Friday, October 16.

The stock included multi-shot fireworks, sound bombs, sparklers, flower pots, ground chakkars, rockets and gift packs of various brands, the police said. The accused had no licence or permission from the authorities to store them.

Keeping such highly combustible material in a crowded locality posed a serious risk to public safety, the release said.

The accused was identified as M Kishore Lal, a businessman and resident of the same address.

A case was registered against him under sections 287 and 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 9B(1)(b) of the Explosives Act.

The raid comes ahead of Diwali, when demand for firecrackers peaks in the city.