Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, Hyderabad shops gear up for Seviyah sales surge

Hyderabad: As Seviyah (vermicelli) sales are likely to skyrocket ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, shops in Hyderabad are getting ready by stocking up.

The shops in the city have started selling various types of Seviyah.

Hand-made Seviyah in Hyderabad

Seviyah is used to make Sheerkhorma, a special dish made with milk, dates, and dried fruits. It is served especially on Eid-ul-Fitr in Muslim households in Hyderabad and worldwide.

There are two types of Seviyah, one is machine-made and another is hand-made. However, hand-made Seviyah has become rare with very few families still making it.

In Hyderabad, hand-made Seviyah is made in Chaderghat, Dabeerpura, Yakutpura, Golconda, and Langer Houz, where families work for weeks in the holy month of Ramzan to make it.

Eid-ul-Fitr in Hyderabad

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The celebrations begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

Based on the sighting of the crescent moon, Eid-ul-Fitr in Hyderabad and other parts of India will be celebrated either on April 10 or 11.

If the crescent moon is sighted on April 9, Eid will be celebrated on April 10; otherwise, it will be on April 11.