Ahead of elections, Pak’s first Hindu candidate vows to strengthen ties with India

Islamabad: Dr Saveera Parkash, a Hindu woman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district who is running in the upcoming general elections on a ticket from the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), has vowed to improve ties with India if she wins, as reported by Geo News.

Saveera Parkash, a 25-year-old physician who completed her medical studies in Abbottabad, has also emphasized support for women’s rights in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a key priority.

After securing a ticket from the PPP to contest the elections in the Buner district (PK-25), Dr. Saveera Parkash, a member of the Hindu community, expressed optimism about her candidature.

Her father, Om Parkash, a recently retired doctor and long-time PPP member, influenced her decision to run for office with the party. Her family had supported the party for 37 years.

She was granted a ticket by the PPP to contest in the next elections, at a time when she was also preparing for the Central Superior Services (CSS) in Pakistan, Geo News reported.

The 25-year-old physician said in an interview with Geo News that she had been dubbed the “daughter of Buner” and that the “Muslim brothers” had promised her both their full support and their votes.

Her top legislative priority after winning the election would be to advance education and deal with problems like environmental degradation and health. Along with the lack of healthcare education and awareness, she is also concerned about the dearth of healthcare services in her district.

She also believes that women have fewer rights and progression possibilities, and resolving these issues is one of her major concerns.

“I was proud to be a part of the Pashtun culture, but when I got the party ticket for the general elections and people, including my Muslim brothers, came to know about it, I received several congratulatory and encouraging messages,” she said, as reported by Geo News.

The politician described Bilawal’s visit to Goa (at the time of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting) as a significant step towards promoting Indo-Pak ties.

The politician will compete in one of the most important elections in the nation’s recent political history, which are slated to take place on February 8.

The prospective candidate said she is a patriotic Hindu and that her confidence has grown even more after being named the “daughter of Buner.” She said that she will contribute positively to the relations between Islamabad and New Delhi if elected to the provincial parliament, and the Hindu community, both in Pakistan and across the border, will feel free to reach her, according to Geo News.

PPP KP’s women wing head, Senator Rubina Khalid said that the party is a symbol of federation and doesn’t discriminate between women and minorities.

“This is the reason why Dr Saveera Parkash got the ticket from Buner and we created a new history in KP, while in Sindh, too, we brought forward people belonging to minorities, not only in the election battle but also in the assembly,” the Senator said.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan on February 8, 2024, to elect the members of the 16th National Assembly.