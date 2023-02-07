Ahead of exams, no official appointed to steer Board of Intermediate

Hyderabad: There is an uneasy calm prevailing among the Intermediate board officials over the transfer of Naveen Mittal from the post of Secretary of Board of Intermediate Education just before the examinations.

Naveen Mittal had last week complained about the interference of unrelated people in the affairs of the Board of Intermediate. Addressing a press conference, he alleged theft of CCTV footage and other details. Soon after the press conference, the government transferred Naveen Mittal and appointed him as Principal Secretary Revenue and he was given the additional charge of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration.

Just before the intermediate exams, no official was appointed to the Board of Intermediate after Mittal’s transfer. It is said that the government is considering giving additional responsibility to Naveen Mittal till the examinations are conducted.

Various employees’ unions also demanded the government to retain Naveen Mittal till the examinations are held as it may face problems in case of appointment of a new official.

Naveen Mittal has been involved in the preparations for the exams, so the exams should be conducted under his supervision. It is said that the government will take a decision on the appointment of Secretary of the Board of Intermediate in the next few days.