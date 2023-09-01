Ahead of G20 summit, Delhi HC declares Sep 8 holiday for itself, lower courts

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notification declaring a holiday on September 8 for itself and all district courts ahead of the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

It was announced that September 8, has been designated as a holiday for both the high court and the subordinate courts, and to compensate for the holiday, the high court would be in session on December 16 (Saturday), and trial courts would operate on December 9 (a second Saturday).

Regarding cases scheduled for hearings, orders, and judgments on September 8, the notification outlined that these matters would be taken up on September 11, in addition to the cases already listed for that day.

The declaration of September 8 as a holiday aims to facilitate preparations and security measures for the G20 Summit, which is expected to host prominent leaders from various member countries.