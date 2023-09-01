Ahead of G20 summit, Delhi HC declares Sep 8 holiday for itself, lower courts

The declaration of September 8 as a holiday aims to facilitate preparations and security measures for the G20 Summit, which is expected to host prominent leaders from various member countries.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st September 2023 10:04 pm IST
Delhi HC dismisses plea against PWD's decision to demolish temple hindering traffic
Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notification declaring a holiday on September 8 for itself and all district courts ahead of the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

It was announced that September 8, has been designated as a holiday for both the high court and the subordinate courts, and to compensate for the holiday, the high court would be in session on December 16 (Saturday), and trial courts would operate on December 9 (a second Saturday).

Also Read
Biden hopes Xi Jinping attends G20 Summit in India

Regarding cases scheduled for hearings, orders, and judgments on September 8, the notification outlined that these matters would be taken up on September 11, in addition to the cases already listed for that day.

MS Education Academy

The declaration of September 8 as a holiday aims to facilitate preparations and security measures for the G20 Summit, which is expected to host prominent leaders from various member countries.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st September 2023 10:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button