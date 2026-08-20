Ahead of Ganesh festival, GHMC ramps up civic readiness

Hyderabad: With the Ganesh festival about a month away, GMHC Commissioner RV Karnan held a review meeting on Thursday, August 20, to review the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival.

The meeting was attended by all Additional Commissioners, Zonal Commissioners, and HODs, with special focus on the newly added circles and zones and the newly incorporated areas expected to witness significant movement of Ganesh idols and devotees.

Vinayaka Chavithi will be celebrated on 14 September 2026, while Ganesh Nimmajan is scheduled for 25 September 2026.

The Balapur Ganesh procession and immersion arrangements will receive special attention, with coordinated planning involving the Utsav Committee, the police, and all line departments.

A dedicated coordination mechanism will be established to address issues relating to roads, barricading, cranes, electricity, water supply, sanitation and emergency services.

A control room will also operate for real-time coordination, monitoring, and quick response during the festival and immersion period. The plan also provides for a control room at Tank Bund, along with static and mobile cranes at major lakes, tanks and immersion locations.

The GHMC will deploy Ganesh Action Teams at regular intervals, round-the-clock sanitation personnel, mobile toilets, fogging teams, cranes, boats, swimmers, lifesaving equipment, ambulances and paramedical staff.

Road repairs on procession routes are targeted for completion before September 13, while crane-related works are also to be completed before the same date.