Ahead of IICC meeting, demand for suspension of Sirajuddin’s membership raised

As the India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC) gears up for its special general body meeting, a significant demand has emerged for the suspension of Sirajuddin Qureshi’s life membership.

Ahead of the meeting that was called in response to a written requisition from over 50 members, and scheduled to take place at the BS Abdur Rahman Auditorium in Delhi on Wednesday, May 24, a member has penned a letter to the board of trustees, urging the suspension of Sirajuddin Qureshi’s membership.

The member who has expressed concerns regarding Sirajuddin Qureshi’s membership cited various reasons for their request.

He cited following reasons behind their request

Hind Agro Industries has been subjected to Moratorium under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by NCLT, Allahabad Branch. Sirajuddin who was its director was the guarantor with respect to these transactions and therefore will also suffer from the insolvency or bankruptcy. The company of Sirajuddin, M/s. Hind Agro Industries has been summoned as an accused under Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Sirajuddin should also answer if he has been summoned as an accused in the said case.

He emphasized that Sirajuddin has faced serious accusations of wrongdoing and misconduct. Although the guilt or innocence of these allegations is yet to be determined by the courts, the members voiced their apprehension about the reputation and well-being of the India Islamic Cultural Centre. In light of these concerns, the member has proposed the immediate suspension of Sirajuddin Qureshi’s membership to safeguard the interests of the center.

In addition to addressing the demand for Sirajuddin Qureshi’s suspension, the special general body meeting of the IICC will also discuss important amendments to the center’s Rules and Regulations. There has been a persistent demand from members to remove ambiguous, contradictory, and confusing clauses from the existing governing documents of the IICC.