AIMIM cadre rallies to Aramgarh-Zoo Park flyover, celebrates inauguration

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leaving no stone unturned to take credit for the construction of the 4-kilometre flyover from Zoo Park to Aramgarh. It is termed the second-biggest flyover in the city.

The four-kilometre-long six-lane flyover from Aramghar to Nehru Zoological Park is constructed under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), at a cost of Rs 799.74 crore.

Officials stated that the flyover will address traffic issues in the localities around the flyover. Around 2000 buses TGSRTC and private buses originating from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stop (MGBS) in Imlibun leave for various regions. The vehicles will have a smoother journey.

Telangana chief minister, A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the flyover at 4 pm in the presence of AIMIM party president Asaduddin Owaisi, Ministers, MsLC, MsLA, senior officials and local public representatives.

On Monday before the inauguration, the AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, along with party corporators and leaders took out a big procession from Hassannagar to the inauguration venue. Dancing to the drum beats, scores of party sympathizers moved in the procession.

The AIMIM party cadre had decked up the flyover with giant cutouts and flags. The party sources said the leadership wants to show it as a major achievement for the AIMIM due to the efforts made in demanding, getting sanctions and ensuring the completion of the mega project.