Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover, Hyderabad’s 2nd largest, inaugurated

Hyderabad: The long-awaited Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover in Hyderabad was inaugurated on Monday, January 6 by Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi also attended the event.

A resident of Rajendra Nagar, Farzana speaking to Siasat.com said, “The flyover opening will provide relief from the bumpy road on the stretch that has existed for the past few years.”

After repeated delays for over a year, the Aramghar flyover has been thrown open to commuters and will ease traffic congestion, bringing relief to the residents.

Aramghar flyover renamed after Dr Manmohan Singh

The newly inaugurated Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover in Hyderabad will be named after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The announcement was made by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

He further added, “As Finance Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh contributed significantly to our country’s development, and it is our responsibility to remember his name.”

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the Aramghar-Zoo Park flyover will be named after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.#Telangana #aramgharflyover #Manmohansingh pic.twitter.com/FM43IkYlik — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 6, 2025

Dr Manmohan Singh who recently passed away led the nation from 2004 to 2014 for two consecutive terms. His colossal contribution to the collective life of India is undoubtedly more than being the architect of India’s economic liberalization.

He was the one who pushed pivotal reforms, transforming the country’s growth trajectory with a human face at a time when the rulers vigorously pursued economic policies devoid of compassion. He tried to wipe out tears from teeming Indians who were reeling under stifling economic crisis.

Visuals of Aramghar flyover

Hyderabad’s Aramghar flyover.

Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad built at Rs 736 cr

As part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) initiated by the previous BRS government, several flyovers and road infrastructure projects were taken up mostly under the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Out of the 42 works under SRDP, 36 projects have been completed.

Among them is the Nehru Zoological Park to Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad, which is 4.04 km long. It is known to be the longest flyover after the PVNR Expressway which is 11.6 km long.

The flyover from Zoo Park to Aramghar has been constructed at the cost of Rs 736 crore. The remaining works including laying the ramps on both sides of the six-lane bi-directional highway is expected to be completed by March 2025.

In addition to these projects, there are flyovers, underpasses, and ROBs being constructed around the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park.

Easing traffic congestion

Designed as a six-lane, bi-directional structure, it will connect Aramghar with the Nehru Zoological Park, significantly improving the flow of traffic in the area.

The flyover is now expected to ease traffic congestion in several key areas of Hyderabad, including: