Hyderabad: The wait for the Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover in Hyderabad is finally set to come to an end as it is scheduled to be inaugurated today.

The inauguration will be held on the Zoo Park side of the flyover.

Once opened, it is going to ease the flow of traffic between Aramghar and Bahadurpura.

Hyderabad’s Aramghar flyover.

