Ahead of inter exams, TSBIE gears up to provide online classes

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TSBIE) has decided to provide online classes for students ahead of year-end exams.

On Friday, the board has also issued the schedule of the classes. As per the schedule, the online classes for the intermediate first year will be conducted between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. whereas, intermediate second-year classes will be held between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Schedule of Intermediate exams

Intermedia first year and second year exams are scheduled to begin on April 22 and 23 respectively. The last exam of I and II years will be conducted on May 11 and 12 respectively.

The timing of the exams is 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The practical examinations will be held from March 23 to April 8. The exams will be conducted in two sessions. The timing of the morning and afternoon sessions will be 9 a.m.-12 noon and 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

As per the schedule, ‘Ethics and Human Values’ and ‘Environmental Education’ exams will be conducted on May 11 and 12 respectively.