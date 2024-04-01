Ahead of IPL match at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium, ticket scam alert issued

(Representative image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally has warned the public about a scam involving fake IPL tickets for the upcoming match at Uppal Stadium.

The Rachakonda Police have also issued an alert, urging the public to report such cybercrimes by dialing 1930.

Modus operandi of the IPL ticket scam

According to the Rachakonda Police, scammers are enticing people with discounted IPL tickets. However, after payment via QR code or links, the victims are blocked.

The public is urged to report such cybercrimes by visiting the cybercrime website or their local police station.

IPL matches at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

As per the schedule announced for the first phase of the IPL, the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings will be played in the city on April 5.

The last IPL match between SRH and Mumbai Indians was played at the Uppal Stadium.

TSRTC and Hyderabad Metro Rail will also make special transportation arrangements for IPL fans.

However, as online IPL tickets are closed, people are advised not to fall for fake offers online.

