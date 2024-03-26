TSRTC to run buses for IPL matches at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

These buses will operate on 24 routes between 6 pm and 11:30 pm on March 27 and April 5.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th March 2024 12:25 pm IST
Telangana: GO allowing free RTC bus travel for women, transpersons issued
Representational image

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to operate 60 exclusive buses for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (RGIC) Stadium, also known as Uppal Stadium.

These buses will operate on 24 routes between 6 pm and 11:30 pm on March 27 and April 5.

Routes of TSRTC buses for IPL matches at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

These buses will ply on 24 various routes such as Koti, Charminar, Chandrayangutta to RGIC stadium.

MS Education Academy

Following is the list of routes of TSRTC exclusive buses.

RoutesNumber of buses
Uppal Stadium to MP4
Ghatkesar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
HYT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
NGO’s Colony to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
IBPM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Lab quarters to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Koti to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
AFZ to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Lakdikapool to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
DSNR to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
JDM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
KPHB to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
MDCL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
MYP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
JBS to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
HPT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
ECIL X Roads to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Bowenpally to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Charminar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
Chandrayangutta to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
MP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Kondapur to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
BHEL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
LB Nagar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2

The TSRTC buses will be available after the completion of the IPL match at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad to pick up the return traffic.

Controllers and enforcement squad teams will be available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at Uppal Stadium.

For March 27, the depot managers’ contact numbers are 9959226140, 9959224058, and 99592226138, whereas, for April 5, people can dial 9959226419, 9959226137, or 9959226147.

Also Read
Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024

Matches to be played at the stadium

As per the schedule announced for the first phase of the IPL, two matches will be played at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad for which TSRTC buses have been arranged.

These matches are:

  1. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

The first match will be played on March 27, while the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will be played on April 5. Both the IPL matches in Hyderabad will be played at Uppal Stadium.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th March 2024 12:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button