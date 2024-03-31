Gujarat Titans beat SRH by seven wickets

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Set a target of 163, GT completed the chase with five balls remaining. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 45, while David Miller and Shubman Gill chipped in with knocks of 44 and 36 respectively.

After Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat, most of their batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores, as the team was stopped at 162/8.

Heinrich Klaasen blasted 24 off 13 balls before missing a straighter one from leg-spinner Rashid Khan to be bowled at a crucial juncture.

Also Read Cricket: Record shattering victory over Mumbai Indians is a huge confidence booster for SRH

Abhishek Sharma got 29 in 20 balls.

Abdul Samad (29 off 14 balls) struck a few useful boundaries to prop up SRH, having gone after the GT bowlers from the outset.

Mohit Sharma (3/25) picked up two wickets in two balls in the last over from which only three runs came.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 162/8 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 29, Abdul Samad 29; Mohit Sharma 3/25).

Gujarat Titans: 168/3 in 19.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 45, David Miller 44 not out).