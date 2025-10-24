Ahead of Jubilee Hills bypolls, AIMIM leaders join BRS

Hyderabad: Some All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party leaders have joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of the Jubilee Hills bypolls.

These leaders include those from Rahmatnagar and Shaikpet.

AIMIM leader Mohammed Ismail joins BRS

According to an announcement made by the official X handle of BRS, “Senior leaders from the MIM party, Mohammed Ismail and his followers, joined the party.”

It was also disclosed that at the Nandanagar residence, BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao, former minister and MLA T. Harish Rao, former MLAs Jeevan Reddy, Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar, and minority leaders Saleem and Sohail welcomed the new members by draping them with the pink scarf of the party.

HYC founder Salman Khan joins BRS

On Thursday, Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) founder Salman Khan also joined the BRS in the presence of KTR.

After joining the party, Salman Khan said, “I sincerely apologise if I ever used inappropriate words against KCR Garu or KTR Garu. I always admit my mistakes with humility. Today, after joining the BRS, I extend my full respect to both leaders.”

HYC Founder Salman Khan joined the BRS Party today in the presence of BRS Working President @KTRBRS #VoteForCar#JubileeHillsWithBRS@Salmanhyc78 pic.twitter.com/45blH5Q5FQ — BRS Party (@BRSparty) October 23, 2025

Earlier, his nomination for the Jubilee Hills by-poll was rejected by the Election Commission.

Now that he and other leaders have joined the BRS, it remains to be seen whether it will have any impact on the Jubilee Hills elections.