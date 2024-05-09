Ahead of LS polls, Rs 8 cr cash transported from Hyderabad to AP caught

Hyderabad: With four days to go for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and simultaneous polls in Andhra Pradesh, the NTR district police in Andhra Pradesh seized Rs 8 crores cash that was being transported from Hyderabad at the Garikapadu check post.

The money was discovered in a pipe-loaded lorry in a separate cabin and two individuals have been detained, the police said.

“We will hand over this amount to the district scrutiny teams, and further action will be taken by the EC officials and flying squad team,” Chandra Shekhar, Jaggaiahpet Circle Inspector, said, speaking to ANI.

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on May 13, 2024, for all 17 constituencies.