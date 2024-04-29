Ahead of Monsoon in Hyderabad, GHMC seeks Rs 250 cr assistance

Hyderabad: In anticipation of heavier rains this year ahead of the monsoon season in Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is seeking assistance of Rs 250 crore from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The civic body is preparing to eliminate flooding before the first monsoon rain hits Hyderabad. The funds will ensure that necessary works are carried out to avoid or decrease difficulties that arise during heavy rainfall that lead to flooding and result in terrible consequences. The funds will also ensure that immediate relief measures are in place during the monsoon season, reported TOI.

This is a crucial step towards ensuring the safety and security of the people living in the area, and it will help to minimize the adverse effects of heavy rainfall and flooding. GHMC will allocate 200 crore for nalas and water bodies, and 50 crore for flood warnings during monsoon in Hyderabad.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, Ronald Rose had earlier announced the measures that are being taken to combat urban flooding in the city. GHMC presented the plans to tackle flooding issues in the city to the NDMA. The funds if allocated help improve the nala network in the city and rejuvenate the water bodies in Hyderabad that are at risk of flooding during the monsoon season.

The GHMC commissioner also stated that the project is being implemented with utmost priority, and the authorities are working tirelessly to ensure Hyderabad is well-equipped to handle any unforeseen natural disasters ahead of the Monsoon season, He reassured the citizens that the government is taking all the necessary steps to make Hyderabad a safe and flood-free city.

Earlier, under the National Disaster Risk Management Fund programme, the centre had earmarked 2,500 for reducing the risk of urban flooding in seven of the most populous cities, including Hyderabad for the monsoon season.

However, the funds have not been released yet for the city. In the meantime, under SNDP phase-I, the GHMC has undertaken 37 embankment works at a cost of over 700 crore for flood prevention in the city.

