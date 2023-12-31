Ahead of New Year’s eve in Hyderabad, IMD issues fog alert

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year’s eve in Hyderabad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert anticipating fog in the city in the early morning of January 1, 2024.

Foggy weather is prevailing in the city due to a drop in minimum temperatures. Many areas in the city are witnessing temperatures as low as 14.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Maredpally.

IMD Hyderabad issues fog alert for Telangana districts

IMD Hyderabad issued alerts for other Telangana districts, including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Kothagudem, and Khammam, which are also likely to experience fog on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad has been experiencing fog for the past few days. Recently, Hyderabad airport diverted many flights due to prevailing weather conditions.

Hyderabad typically experiences dense fog during the winter season.

New Year’s eve in Hyderabad

Although Hyderabad witnesses fog in the winter season, it becomes risky for commuters as it hinders visibility.

It is even riskier on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, as many people will be driving back home after attending parties.

Amid the fog alert issued by IMD Hyderabad ahead of New Year’s eve, it becomes important for commuters to be more cautious while driving vehicles.

Meanwhile, the foggy weather in the city is likely to continue for a few more days.