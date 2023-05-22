Ahead of polls in Telangana, BJP’s slogan targets unemployed youth

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) state executive committee meeting held at Champapet on Monday decided to target the unemployed youth of Telangana youth with their ‘Vote for Lotus to Ensure Jobs to All Eligible Youth’ as the party’s slogan for the upcoming Telangana polls.

Speaking at the meeting, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon the party cadre to launch door-to-door campaigns convincing people that only a double-engine sarkar would benefit the state on all fronts.

BJP in Telangana has further decided to take up the ‘Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan programme’ from May 30 to June 30 as an explainer to the programmes taken up by the Narendra Modi government-led Centre in the past nine years.

Stating that the Telangana government led by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has failed to implement the developmental programmes initiated by the Narendra Modi government, Sanjay called upon the party leaders to campaign the programmes among the people through Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Highlighting the measures taken up by the Modi government for the upliftment of the poor, including the construction of toilets under Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, the supply of free rice and wheat to the poor, among others, Sanjay said, “When the entire world was reeling under severe economic crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic, it was Modi who is credited with making India growth as an economic power from 10th position to fifth position.”

Recalling that the Modi government had spent more than Rs 16,000 crore on rural infrastructure development in Telangana, besides Rs 35,000 crore on various railways projects and Rs 1.50 lakh crore on national highways in the state, Sanjay said, “The Centre also sanctioned 2.40 lakh houses for weaker sections in the state and is ready to sanction another five lakh houses. But the KCR government was not constructing the same.”

“It also released 11.50 lakh LPG connections to the poor people in the state,” he said, adding that the restoration of Ramagundam Fertilisers Company at a cost of Rs 6,200 crore mitigated the fertiliser scarcity in the state.

“If there had been a double-engine sarkar in Telangana, the people of the state would have got far more benefits from the Centre, in health, housing, rural economy, drinking water supply and other schemes,” said the state BJP chief.

Stating that he had not seen a most monarchic and disgusting politician like KCR in his life, Sanjay alleged that the chief minister was spending money lavishly across the country to defeat the BJP.

“He is known for betrayal and thankless character. In the recent assembly elections in Karnataka, he cheated the Janata Dal (S) and he is now making harsh words against Sushma Swaraj, who had played an instrumental role in bringing statehood to Telangana,” said the BJP leader.

Wondering how the Congress could dream of coming to power when it could not get deposits in any by-elections, Bandi Sanjay said, “Out of five MLAs in the Congress, four MLAs are looking in different directions and the remaining one MLA is at crossroads, unable to decide where to go.”

Stating that KCR was funding the Congress party wherever the BRS is not in a position to win the assembly elections, Sanjay said, “BJP would contest alone and emerge victorious like a hero.”