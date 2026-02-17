Ahead of Ramzan, Hyderabad Commissioner inspects Mecca Masjid

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th February 2026 8:43 pm IST
Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar inspects security arrangements at Mecca Masjid ahead of Ramzan
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Tuesday, February 17, visited Mecca Masjid along with Charminar MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali and inspected security arrangements ahead of Ramzan.

The senior officer directed police officials to ensure worshippers face no discomfort. Earlier in the day, he conducted a meeting with Muslim religious leaders at Kotwal House in Purani Haveli.

Commissioner Sajjanar assured that adequate measures are in place for crowd management and traffic regulation during the month and asked the public to cooperate with the police to ensure peaceful festivities.

He was accompanied by Joint Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal and Charminar Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Khare during the inspections.

