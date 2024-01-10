Ahead of Sankranti, GHSPCA campaigns against ‘Chinese manja’

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) has initiated a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of using Chinese manja and glass-coated threads during kite flying.

With the approaching Sankranti festival, the organization aims to prevent harm to birds, as it frequently rescues many injured birds during this season.

The coordinator of GHSPCA highlighted the threat posed to birds by Chinese nylon manja and glass-coated threads.

The organization aims to spread awareness across the city, highlighting the risks associated with using these materials, especially in kite competitions and fights.

The entanglement of Chinese manja and glass-coated threads in trees proves fatal to birds and animals.

The National Green Tribunal has already imposed a ban on Chinese manja and glass-coated thread. This ban, implemented on January 13, 2016, under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, entails severe penalties for violators, including imprisonment of up to five years or a fine of up to Rs one lakh, or both.

GHSPCA appealed to the public, particularly kite enthusiasts, to responsibly dispose of kite thread waste. Encouraging the collection of waste threads and their disposal in dustbins rather than open spaces, the GHSPCA aims to minimize the impact on wildlife.

The organization actively patrols the city during this period to locate and assist injured birds, urging citizens to contribute to the well-being of the local fauna.