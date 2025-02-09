Ahead of Shab-e-Barat, Hyderabad’s graveyards get facelift

Hyderabad: Ahead of Shab-e-Barat, graveyards across Hyderabad are undergoing extensive cleaning and maintenance.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated cleanup efforts.

Hyderabad’s graveyard maintenance in full swing

In response to requests from public representatives, GHMC has commenced work on clearing debris, trimming overgrown bushes and ensuring proper lighting and water facilities in cemeteries.

Contractors have been assigned tasks to clean and prepare graveyards.

Incomplete works

While efforts are being made in some areas, many graveyards in Hyderabad still require attention.

Concerns have been raised regarding the timely completion of maintenance work to ensure all graveyards are ready before Shab-e-Barat.

Shab-e-Barat in Hyderabad

Shab-e-Barat which also known as ‘jagne ki raat’ is observed on the 15th of Shaban.

It is a night of prayers and remembrance where Muslims visit graveyards to offer supplications for their departed loved ones.

The Telangana government has announced an optional holiday for Shab-e-Barat on February 14.