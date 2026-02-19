Ahead of SSC exams, Telangana schools asked to categorise students

Hyderabad: Ahead of SSC exams, the Telangana government has asked schools to implement a Supportive Action Plan aimed at improving student performance.

Under the new plan, schools have been directed to assess students based on their performance in the pre-final examinations and group them into three categories.

Tailored strategies for each group

One group will have students who may struggle to pass, another group will include those achieving average scores, and the last one will have those demonstrating strong progress.

Schools have been instructed to prepare tailored strategies for each group.

Schools to conduct classes during SSC exams in Telangana

Government schools have also been advised to conduct special classes during the gap period between board exam papers.

Teachers have been asked to focus on explaining two to three essential concepts in each session.

The plan also stresses dedicated time for self-study, writing practice, and guided assistance from teachers. Educators have been instructed to randomly review written responses and offer feedback on presentation, structure, and use of subject-specific terminology.

However, the initiative has drawn criticism from some academic circles.

Teachers have raised concerns about the feasibility of ensuring attendance during the examination period. They say that many students may prefer independent preparation rather than structured sessions.