Ahead of SSC exams, Telangana schools asked to categorise students

Schools have been directed to assess students based on their performance in the pre-final examinations and group them into three categories.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2026 10:24 am IST
CBSE exams
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Ahead of SSC exams, the Telangana government has asked schools to implement a Supportive Action Plan aimed at improving student performance.

Under the new plan, schools have been directed to assess students based on their performance in the pre-final examinations and group them into three categories.

Tailored strategies for each group

One group will have students who may struggle to pass, another group will include those achieving average scores, and the last one will have those demonstrating strong progress.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Schools have been instructed to prepare tailored strategies for each group.

Schools to conduct classes during SSC exams in Telangana

Government schools have also been advised to conduct special classes during the gap period between board exam papers.

Teachers have been asked to focus on explaining two to three essential concepts in each session.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The plan also stresses dedicated time for self-study, writing practice, and guided assistance from teachers. Educators have been instructed to randomly review written responses and offer feedback on presentation, structure, and use of subject-specific terminology.

However, the initiative has drawn criticism from some academic circles.

Teachers have raised concerns about the feasibility of ensuring attendance during the examination period. They say that many students may prefer independent preparation rather than structured sessions.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2026 10:24 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button