Ahead of Summer, TGSPDCL boosts power infrastructure in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) on Friday, March 7, has ramped up its infrastructure in the Cyber City Circle, a key IT hub in Hyderabad, to meet the rising electricity demand during summer.

The chairman and managing director (CMD) of TSSPDCL, Musharraf Faruqui reviewed the summer action plans in the region and inaugurated additional power transformers of 12.5 MVA and 8 MVA capacity at the Hyderabad’s Puppalaguda, L&T, and Hafeezpet 33/11 kV substations.

As part of the summer preparedness, 25 additional power transformers, 128 new 11 kV feeders, four 33 kV feeders, and 232 distribution transformers have been installed across the circle.

The CMD mentioned that electricity demand in Gachibowli, Kondapur, and Ibrahim Bagh increases by 35 percent annually, leading to overloading issues last year. He assured that precautionary measures have been implemented to prevent similar disruptions during the summer season in Hyderabad.

Summer in Hyderabad

Telangana is bracing for an intense summer in 2025, with weather experts predicting a pattern similar to 2017. Weather enthusiast T Balaji, known for his precise forecasts explains two possible scenarios based on the La Niña to neutral ENSO transition.

If La Niña shifts to neutral ENSO, severe heatwaves will grip particularly from February to mid-April. Although occasional summer rains may provide temporary relief to Hyderabad, but extreme temperatures are expected to persist. However, a strong monsoon is likely to follow.

In the alternative case, if La Niña transitions to mild El Niño, summer will be more moderate, resembling 2018. While summer rains would offer more consistent relief, the monsoon season could be weaker.

Summer 2025 Forecast



Lanina to Neutral ENSO transition



Summer 2025 will be similar to 2017/2018



2 cases



If Lanina to neutral ENSO, then Terrible summer ahead just like 2017. However summer rains will be occasional, providing short term relief. Monsoon will be good



If Lanina… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) February 7, 2025

Telangana Weatherman Balaji attributing a higher likelihood to the harsher 2017-like summer. Whereas it is expected to be less hot as compared to last year.

Current projections indicate a scorching start to summer, with early heatwaves in February, March, and the first half of April. Some relief is expected in late April and early May due to sporadic rainfall, but extreme heat may return by late May and early June.