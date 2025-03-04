Hyderabad may see spike in temperatures today ahead of extreme weather change

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are set to witness a spike in temperatures today as summer intensifies.

The temperatures in the state are likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius today.

Hyderabad may see temperatures touching 38 degrees Celsius

While temperatures in other parts of the state may reach 40 degrees Celsius, the city is also likely to face intense summer heat today.

Weather enthusiast T Balaji, known for his precise forecasts, predicted that in the city, temperatures are likely to touch 38 degrees Celsius between 2 pm and 4 pm.

With temperatures rising, residents are advised to take precautions.

Today will be even hotter than yesterday with East TG districts expected to touch 40°C today and Hyderabad temperatures can go upto 37-38°C during 2-4pm. Avoid going out during afternoon, stay hydrated 🥵👍



Respite ahead during March 5-7 😀👍 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 4, 2025

Weather change Ahead

As per Balaji, although temperatures will be high today across Telangana, including Hyderabad, there will be an extreme weather change from tomorrow until March 7.

During March 5-7, morning temperatures are expected to drop to 14-15 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures will range between 35-36 degrees Celsius.

However, after March 9, the heat is likely to intensify again.

EXTREME WEATHER CHANGE AHEAD



Right now, entire Telangana is baking under scorching hot sun, imagine a coldwave now ?



Yes, you are right, with sudden cold winds coming from North India, a brief intense coldwave ahead in North TG like Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 4, 2025

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature recorded in the city was 37 degrees Celsius in Asifnagar.

Across Telangana, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Jogulamba Gadwal at 39.7 degrees Celsius.