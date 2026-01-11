Ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, BJP president meets party workers

Coimbatore: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president Nitin Nabin on Sunday, January 11, held discussions with party workers over the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state and said people of Tamil Nadu are “deeply dissatisfied” with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government’s administrative failures.

The senior saffron party leader, who is on a two-day visit to the textile town, interacted with the BJP office bearers and the karyakartas of the Singanallur Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take part in a meeting in Madurai on January 23, former AIADMK Minister Sellur K Raju said.

The PM’s visit would reflect the feelings of Tamil people, he added.

Commenting about his interaction with the BJP workers, Nabin in a post on ‘X’ said, “Interacted with the office bearers and committed karyakartas of the Singanallur Assembly constituency, focusing on strengthening organisational coordination and grassroots outreach.”

“Spoke about the responsibility of taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat to every household through sustained public connection and on-ground engagement,” he said.

Nabin also citied Sanatana culture and said Tamil Nadu’s contribution to it is ‘truly unparalleled’.

“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, through historic projects like the Ram Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Somnath and Mahakal Lok in Madhya Pradesh, India has witnessed a complete socio-cultural and religious renaissance. This is an era-defining moment in restoring Bharat’s ancient spiritual sovereignty and national consciousness,” he said in another post on ‘X’.

Through initiatives like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, establishing the Sengol (Sceptre) in the Parliament to uphold Tamil pride and integrating the teachings of Thirukkural and the visions of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi with national thought, the glory of the Tamil language has reached Himalayan heights, Nabin said.

The BJP national working president also slammed the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu and said the great heritage of Tamil Nadu is being insulted under the present regime.

“From lighting lamps for the Tamil God Murugan to undermining Hindu beliefs, Sanatana rituals are constantly being ridiculed. Corruption, family politics and hollow religious politics have caused deep pain in the hearts of the people,” he said.

“Just as the Congress sowed the seeds of its downfall by opposing the Ram Setu, I declare firmly from Coimbatore, the political decline of DMK, which continuously disparages Sanatana traditions, will begin from this land,” he said.

The BJP leader also said that the people of Tamil Nadu are “deeply dissatisfied” with the DMK government’s administrative failures.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are deeply dissatisfied with the DMK government’s administrative failures. Our dedicated karyakartas are fully prepared and committed to taking the noble vision of a corruption-free, prosperous Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi- National Democratic Alliance to every house and every polling booth,” Nabin said.

Earlier in the day, Nabin offered prayers at the Perur Pateeswarar temple and at the famous Marudhamalai Murugan temple, along with senior party functionaries, including Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, former BJP state chief K Annamalai, among others.

“Started the day by offering prayers at the sacred Perur Pateeswarar Temple. With its rich heritage, magnificent architecture and serene ambience, this ancient Shiva temple inspires devotion and fills the heart with peace. May Lord Shiva bless us all and guide us on the path of righteousness,” he said and shared some images of his visit to the shrines.

Nabin also took part in the ‘Namma Ooru Modi Pongal‘ function at Vadavalli along with senior BJP leaders, including Nainar Nagenthran, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Vanathi Srinivasan and Annamalai.

“Pongal reflects our timeless tradition of thanking nature and the farming community for their invaluable contribution to society. May Pongal bless everyone with hope, prosperity and good health,” he said.

This is Nabin’s second visit to Tamil Nadu. Earlier, he visited in December 2025.

Meanwhile, the PMK faction led by Dr Anbumani called on All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

(AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and formally got inducted into the BJP-AIADMK-led alliance to contest the forthcoming assembly polls.