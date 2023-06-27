Ahead of Telangana Assembly polls, AIMIM aims to play kingmaker role

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is aiming to emerge as kingmaker in the state.

On Monday, Owaisi said that the party will play a kingmaker role in the state. He also said that his party is a political alternative to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The AIMIM supremo made this statement while on a visit to the Sarangpur Jail to meet persons who are facing charges of attempt to murder BRS MLA Shakil Amer.

AIMIM plans to contest beyond Old City of Hyderabad

AIMIM is contemplating contesting from seats beyond the Old City of Hyderabad in the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana. Recently, Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of AIMIM and MP for Hyderabad, stated that the decision regarding the number of seats the party will contest in the upcoming assembly polls will be made after consulting all stakeholders.

It was not the first time that AIMIM has expressed its intention to contest outside the Old City. Earlier, the party’s floor leader, Akbaruddin Owaisi, mentioned that they plan to contest at least 50 out of the 119 seats in Telangana.

Telangana Assembly polls

The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to take place at the end of the current year, with elections being held for the 119 constituency seats. In the previous assembly polls, the main parties involved were the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Following the polls, the TRS, which is now known as the BRS, formed the government after securing victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, marking a significant increase in its seat share by 25.

In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while the AIMIM managed to win seven seats.

The BJP, despite its efforts to form a government, could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh emerging victorious in the Goshamahal Assembly constituency. The party’s seat share dropped from five to one.