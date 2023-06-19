Is AIMIM planning to field Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son in Telangana polls?

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana, speculation is rife in political circles that the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to field Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son, Dr. Nooruddin Owaisi, as a candidate for the position of MLA.

According to party sources quoted in various media reports, Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi had originally intended to field Nooruddin Owaisi in the 2018 assembly polls in the state. However, this plan was postponed due to his age. It is now highly probable that he will be fielded in the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Nooruddin Owaisi who is MBBS is currently holding a position of trustee and secretary of Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust.

Telangana Assembly polls

The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to take place at the end of the current year, with elections being held for the 119 constituency seats. In the previous assembly polls, the main parties involved were the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Following the polls, the TRS, which is now known as the BRS, formed the government after securing victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, marking a significant increase in its seat share by 25.

In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while the AIMIM managed to win seven seats.

The BJP, despite its efforts to form a government, could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh emerging victorious in the Goshamahal Assembly constituency. The party’s seat share dropped from five to one.

AIMIM’s plan apart from fielding Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son

Apart from plans to field Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son, AIMIM is contemplating contesting from seats beyond the Old City of Hyderabad in the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana. Recently, Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of AIMIM and MP for Hyderabad, stated that the decision regarding the number of seats the party will contest in the upcoming assembly polls will be made after consulting all stakeholders.

This is not the first time that AIMIM has expressed its intention to contest outside the Old City, as the party’s floor leader, Akbaruddin Owaisi, previously mentioned that they plan to contest at least 50 out of the 119 seats in Telangana.