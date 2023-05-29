Telangana polls: Is AIMIM going to contest outside Old City? Know what Owaisi says

Hyderabad: As the Telangana Legislative Assembly polls draw near, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is considering contesting from seats outside the Old City of Hyderabad. AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, recently stated that the decision on the number of seats the party will contest in the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana will be made after consulting all stakeholders.

During a public meeting in Adilabad, Owaisi highlighted the plight of beneficiaries of the Shadi Mubarak Scheme, alleging delays in receiving their cheques. He emphasized that AIMIM cannot be taken for granted.

Owaisi stressed that while AIMIM focuses on countering BJP’s influence, it doesn’t mean neglecting the development needs of Adilabad.

AIMIM played crucial role in defeating BJP earlier: Asaduddin Owaisi

He claimed that AIMIM played a crucial role in defeating BJP in the 2014 and 2018 assembly elections. However, he cautioned that if the municipal wards represented by AIMIM in Adilabad in the state do not witness development, it should be a cause for concern for MLAs representing the constituencies in the upcoming elections.

Asserting his influence, Owaisi stated that Muslims will not vote in favor of any party without receiving a positive signal from him.

Levelling corruption allegations, Owaisi said that individuals are forced to bribe authorities to secure jobs at RIMS in Adilabad.

It is not the first time when AIMIM expressed intention to contest outside the Old City. Earlier, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi stated that the party plans to contest at least 50 out of the 119 seats in Telangana.

AIMIM, BRS performance in previous Telangana Assembly polls

The previous Assembly polls in Telangana were held on December 7, 2018, with TRS (now BRS) emerging as the winning party by securing 88 seats out of 119.

In the polls, INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while AIMIM managed to win seven seats.

On the other hand, BJP which tried hard to form a government in the elections managed to win only a single seat. Its seat share dipped from five to one.

With AIMIM’s potential decision to contest outside the Old City, the political landscape could witness a shift, potentially influencing the seat distribution among key parties.