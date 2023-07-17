Ahead of Telangana assembly polls, ECI conducts training for booth-level officials

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has commenced comprehensive training programs for booth-level officials across Telangana as part of their extensive preparations for the upcoming elections.

A training session was organized in Hyderabad for 34,891 booth-level officers representing 33 districts in the state. Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj emphasized the crucial role of these officials in ensuring transparent and fair polling and stressed the strict implementation of Election Commission guidelines.

Booth-level officers bear the responsibility of managing all aspects of the polling booth and play a vital role in the revision of the voters’ list. Recognizing their significance, the Election Commission has planned a training program for assembly-level master trainers on July 18. Subsequently, district-wise training sessions will be conducted from July 19 to July 25 to equip the officers with the necessary skills and knowledge.

During his address, Vikas Raj highlighted the extraordinary importance of election commission officials in conducting successful elections. He emphasized the critical role booth-level officials play in updating and revising the voters’ list. In the second phase of the voters’ list revision, these officials have been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting door-to-door reviews to include any additional eligible voters.

The training programs aim to empower booth-level officials with the necessary expertise and ensure their proficiency in effectively carrying out their responsibilities. By equipping them with the knowledge and skills required for accurate voter identification and the smooth functioning of polling stations, the Election Commission is committed to upholding the integrity of the electoral process in Telangana.