Ahead of Telangana polls, Razakar movie’s song ‘Bharathi Bharathi Uyyalo’ released

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana, the song ‘Bharathi Bharathi Uyyalo’ from the movie “Razakar” was released yesterday.

Previously, a teaser for the movie was unveiled. The teaser claims, “India gained independence on August 15, 1947, but Hyderabad did not.” It also aims to highlight the alleged atrocities committed against the public of erstwhile Hyderabad by the Razakars.

Reactions of Raja Singh, KTR to Razakar movie teaser

After the release of the Razakar movie teaser, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh praised the film and compared it to the ‘Kashmir Files’ movie. He asserted that attempts would be made to prevent its theatrical release.

आजादी के समय हैदराबाद में रजाकारों द्वारा किए गए हिन्दुओं के नरसंहार पर एक बहुत बढ़िया मूवी आने वाली है…



आप सभी देश वासियों से विनती है हैदराबाद में हुए इस नरसंहार को पूरे हिन्दुस्तान के हिन्दुओं तक पहुंचाए और इस मूवी को सफल बनाएं।



An excellent film titled '#Razakar' is soon… pic.twitter.com/1XKS3C6tMf — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) September 17, 2023

Later, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao decided to take up the matter with the censor board.

Reacting to KTR’s decision, Raja Singh shared a video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “After the release of the teaser, various people are commenting. In a tweet, KTR said that he would take up the matter with the censor board. I would like to say to KTR, ‘Your father has not told you how many people were killed by Mir Osman Ali Khan during Nizam’s rule.’ I propose that we both watch the movie first and then decide whether to proceed with the ban or let the public learn about the atrocities committed by the Razakars against Hindus.”

Why the rush, KTR Ji, to ban the "#Razakar" film?



I propose that we both watch the movie first and then decide whether to proceed with the ban or let the public learn about the atrocities committed by the Razakars against Hindus.



It's important for people to have access to… https://t.co/tbO9AXIqa3 pic.twitter.com/bbJHOo1Vw4 — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) September 19, 2023

Who were the Razakars?

The Razakars were the paramilitary volunteer force of the nationalist party in the Hyderabad state under Nizam’s rule. They were established in 1938 by the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Bahadur Yar Jung and expanded significantly during the leadership of Qasim Razvi around the time of India’s independence.

Following the integration of erstwhile Hyderabad into the Indian Union, Qasim Razvi was initially imprisoned and later allowed to move to Pakistan, where he was granted asylum.

Will Razakar movie create impact on Telangana Assembly Polls?

Although many movies have been released in the past that triggered public reactions, none of them have had a massive impact on the polls.

As Telangana is going to the polls in November this year, attempts will be made to use the Razakar movie for political gain. However, it is unlikely to have a significant impact on the polls.

Many surveys have indicated that the people of Telangana vote for leaders based on development. Therefore, while it may hardly impact the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, it is likely to generate reactions from various sections of society.