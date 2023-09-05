Ahead of Telangana polls, survey reveals challenges for BRS

Hyderabad: A survey commissioned by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to gauge public opinion about the ruling party and its candidates ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls has revealed major challenges being faced by the party.

According to a report published in The New Indian Express, although the survey showed an overall satisfaction rate of around 60 percent with BRS and the government’s performance, it highlighted the challenges revolving 30-35 candidates of the party.

The survey revealed that internal factionalism may pose a challenge to BRS candidates in some constituencies. The main reason behind this it is a change in candidature. For instance, in Adilabad, a rift has widened between followers of sitting MLAs and second-rung leaders. These differences are not only causing rift among the leaders, but are also likely to create hurdles for the BRS in the polls.

Similar situations of discord among party leaders are also being witnessed in Karimnagar and Warangal districts. Recently, internal squabbles over party tickets came to light when Malkajgiri BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao warned Telangana Minister Harish Rao against interfering in Medak Assembly constituency.

Hanumantha Rao, who represents the Malkajgiri constituency, said, “I am competing from Malkajgiri, and my son Rohit Rao from the Medak constituency. What is Harish Rao’s work in Medak?” he asked.

Apart from infighting, Congress’ growing propularity in Nalgonda is going to give tough time to BRS candidates. The survey revealed that BRS candidates are going to face a tough fight in six to seven Assembly constituencies in the district.

In the case of Rangareddy district, which is considered a stronghold of BRS, the party may face a tough fight in 3-4 Assembly constituencies.

BRS is also likely to face challenges in Hyderabad district’s Secunderabad, Jubilee Hills, and Khairatabad constituencies.

Following the survey, it is likely that BRS will make efforts to address the internal rift before the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana.