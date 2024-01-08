Ahead of Urs, Ajmer dargah Khadims urges PM to ensure safety & security

Published: 8th January 2024
Representative Image

Jaipur: Khadims of the Ajmer dargah on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure the safety and security of people visiting the shrine for Urs from January 13 to 21.

“The 812th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishty is commencing from 13th January, 2024, to 21th January, 2024, and people from all over the world irrespective of caste, creed, colour and religion will be visiting the shrine to celebrate the Urs,” the Anjuman Syed Zadgan’s secretary Sarwar Chisty said.

“Kindly make sure that no untoward incident takes place in our country,” he said in the letter to the prime minister.

Chisty also wished Urs Mubarak to Prime Minister Modi.

