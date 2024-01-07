Telangana: Ex-CM KCR sends chadar to Ajmer ahead of Urs

Hyderabad: Former Telangana chief minister and Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party leader, K Chandrashekhar Rao, sent a chadar (a religious ceremonial cloth)’ to Ajmer Dargah on Sunday, January 7, for annual Urs celebrations.

The BRS claimed that it has been sending chadar to Ajmer Dargah every year for decades.

Former home minister Mahmood Ali and BRS leader Azam Ali met KCR to take the chadar and conducted special prayers.

Later, Mahmood Ali said that KCR has been continuing this tradition since 2001. He said, “KCR sent chadar to Ajmer Dargah during the Telangana movement. He continued the tradition even after he became the chief minister of Telangana.”

“The party even purchased one acre of land in Ajmer to set up facilities. However, due to the lack of support from Rajasthan government, the construction has been temporarily halted.”

“Next week Urs will be celebrated in Ajmer, and we will wish for the betterment of Telangana too,” the former home minister said.